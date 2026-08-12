UPSC Recruitment 2026: Registrations open for 34 posts, check last date to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the applications for direct recruitment to the available 34 vacancies across various ministries and government departments. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the commission’s online application portal – upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates will be required to register at the above-mentioned portal by providing all their details. For those applying to posts other than those under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the last date to submit the online application is August 28 till 6 pm, while candidates who are applying for posts under the Ladakh administration can submit their registration form until September 4, 2026.
The application fee for all candidates is Rs 25. Women, SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from paying the registration amount. The fee amount can be paid through prescribed transaction methods such as credit card, debit card, UPI or internet banking.
UPSC 2026: Check position-wise vacancies
Candidates can refer to the following table to know position-wise vacancies announced as per the UPSC recruitment 2026 notification.
|Position
|Total Vacancies
|Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)
|1
|Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics)
|9
|Assistant Director (Engineering)
|1
|Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch)
|1
|Research Officer
|11
|Horticulture Development Officer
|4
|Soil Conservation Assistant
|7
The vacancies are distributed across various government departments such as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Candidates applying for the UPSC recruitment drive must check the eligibility criteria before submitting their application forms. The commission has instructed applicants to enter all information carefully as incorrect information may lead to rejection and possible debarment by UPSC. After the closure of the application process, shortlisted candidates will be notified about their interview date separately. They will be required to carry a printout of their online application and other documents.