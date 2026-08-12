UPSC Recruitment 2026: Registrations open for 34 posts, check last date to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the applications for direct recruitment to the available 34 vacancies across various ministries and government departments. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the commission’s online application portal – upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to register at the above-mentioned portal by providing all their details. For those applying to posts other than those under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the last date to submit the online application is August 28 till 6 pm, while candidates who are applying for posts under the Ladakh administration can submit their registration form until September 4, 2026.