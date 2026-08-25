UPSC Recruitment 2026: 80 assistant provident fund commissioner posts announced; applications open till September 11

The upper age limit is 35 years for UR/EWS candidates, 38 years for OBC candidates and 40 years for SC/ST candidates. (Image: pixabay.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 80 posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The recruitment is being conducted through direct selection under Special Advertisement No. 52/2026.

The online application process began on August 22, and eligible candidates can apply through the UPSC recruitment portal until 6 pm on September 11, 2026. The recruitment test for the APFC posts is scheduled for December 20, 2026.

Of the 80 vacancies, 29 are for unreserved candidates, eight for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 18 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Three vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).