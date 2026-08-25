UPSC Recruitment 2026: 80 assistant provident fund commissioner posts announced; applications open till September 11

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 80 posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The recruitment is being conducted through direct selection under Special Advertisement No. 52/2026.
The online application process began on August 22, and eligible candidates can apply through the UPSC recruitment portal until 6 pm on September 11, 2026. The recruitment test for the APFC posts is scheduled for December 20, 2026.
Of the 80 vacancies, 29 are for unreserved candidates, eight for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 18 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Three vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).
The APFC post carries Pay Level 10 under the 7th Central Pay Commission. The post is permanent and classified as Central Board Group A, non-ministerial, equivalent to Group A of the Central government at the corresponding pay level.
Candidates applying for the APFC post must hold a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. A diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws or Public Administration has been listed as a desirable qualification.
The upper age limit is 35 years for UR/EWS candidates, 38 years for OBC candidates and 40 years for SC/ST candidates. PwBD candidates are eligible for further age relaxation of up to 10 years, subject to a maximum age limit of 56 years.
The APFC will be responsible for functions including enforcement, recovery, accounts, administration, cash, legal work, pension and computer-related work. The duties also include conducting inquiries, settlement of claims, general administration, maintenance of cash books and reconciliation of bank statements, among other responsibilities.
UPSC will conduct a pen-and-paper Recruitment Test (RT) to shortlist candidates for the interview. The test will be of two hours and will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions in English and Hindi. There will be negative marking, with one-third of the marks assigned to a question deducted for every incorrect answer.
The recruitment test will carry 300 marks, while the interview will carry 100 marks. The RT and interview will have a weightage ratio of 75:25 in the selection process.
Candidates, except women, SC, ST and PwBD applicants, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. OBC, EWS and unreserved male candidates are not exempt from the fee. The payment can be made through credit/debit card, UPI or internet banking.
Applicants must submit their forms online through the UPSC recruitment portal. The Commission has also stated that applications cannot be withdrawn or modified after submission. Candidates will be required to upload documents supporting claims relating to age, category, educational qualifications, experience and other eligibility criteria.