UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE Updates: CSE Pre results this week at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE result live: When and where to check result (Image: Screengrab of official website/ representative)

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) results on the official website at upsc.gov.in this week. The exam was held nationwide on May 24, 2026. For about 933 positions, as many as 8,19,372 students had registered for the exam.

Read | UPSC Prelims 2026 Analysis

It was conducted offline in two shifts using an OMR-based format. The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II was held in the afternoon after the General Studies Paper I, which began at 9:30 am. It took place in 83 cities at 2,072 exam locations. For more information on toppers’ scores and DAF formalities, check here.

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Only four days after the test, on May 28, the answer key was published for the first time. Up until now, UPSC has released the answer key after the declaration of the final result, that is, about a year after the CSE Prelims. One question had been dropped in the provisional key out of 100.

Last year, the Prelims result was announced on June 11, and the exam was conducted on May 25, 2026. In 2024, the exam was held on June 16, and the result was declared on July 1.

Students must note that the CSE Prelims is only a qualifying exam, and its score is not included in the final result.

Live Updates Jun 15, 2026 10:25 AM IST UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results this week The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) results on the official website at upsc.gov.in this week.