UPSC Prelims Result 2026: How long does UPSC take to declare results? Here’s a look at the last 5 years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on May 24. This year, around 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted across the country.

The commission is yet to announce the Civil Services Prelims result date. However, past trends indicate that UPSC usually declares the result within 15 to 19 days of the examination. It can be expected that the 2026 result could be announced by the second week of June. The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 is being conducted for 933 vacancies.

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Here’s a look at when UPSC announced the Civil Services Prelims results over the last five years: