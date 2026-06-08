UPSC Prelims Result 2026: How long does UPSC take to declare results? Here’s a look at the last 5 years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on May 24. This year, around 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted across the country.
The commission is yet to announce the Civil Services Prelims result date. However, past trends indicate that UPSC usually declares the result within 15 to 19 days of the examination. It can be expected that the 2026 result could be announced by the second week of June. The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 is being conducted for 933 vacancies.
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Here’s a look at when UPSC announced the Civil Services Prelims results over the last five years:
|Year
|Exam Date
|Result Date
|Gap (Days)
|2025
|May 25, 2025
|June 11, 2025
|17 Days
|2024
|June 16, 2024
|July 1, 2024
|15 Days
|2023
|May 28, 2023
|June 12, 2023
|15 Days
|2022
|June 5, 2022
|June 22, 2022
|17 Days
|2021
|October 10, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|19 Days
An analysis of the last five years shows that UPSC has consistently declared the Civil Services Prelims result within about two to three weeks of the examination. The shortest gap was 15 days in 2023 and 2024, while the longest was 19 days in 2021.
The most recent four examination cycles saw results announced within 15 to 17 days of the exam. If a similar timeline is followed this year, candidates can expect the UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result around the second week of June.
This year, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was held on May 24, while the recruitment process aims to fill 933 vacancies across various services. According to available exam data, approximately 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination this year.
Once declared, the result will be released in PDF format on the official UPSC website, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Services Main Examination.
As per educators and students, the GS paper was longer and tougher than the CSE Prelims 2025. This year’s paper one featured Economy (19 questions), Environment (11), Geography (13), History & Art & Culture (20), Polity & Governance (8), Science & Technology (18), and Miscellaneous (11). On the other hand, for CSAT, educators claim that it was different, but not difficult. The paper introduced a few unconventional and different pattern questions, which may have surprised many aspirants; however, overall, the paper remained quite doable for well-prepared candidates.
This year, UPSC has added three new centres at Kanpur, Meerut and Bhubaneshwar, thus relieving pressure from existing centres that handled candidates in larger numbers. The total number of examination centres for CES Prelims has now increased from 80 to 83. According to the Commission, nearly 23,000 candidates have opted to take the exam from the newly added centres.