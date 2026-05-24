UPSC opens applications for 194 vacancies across 32 posts in central government departments till June 12 at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for direct recruitment to 194 vacancies spread across 32 Group A and Group B gazetted posts. The released advertisement Number 05/2026, inviting applications from across central government departments. The notification, published on the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in, opens the application window from May 23, 2026, and keeps it live until June 12, 2026 (up to 6 pm).

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Candidates are required to apply through UPSC’s Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora. The recruitment drive offers opportunities in technical, engineering, scientific, teaching, aviation, archaeology, meteorology, and administrative sectors. Candidates from diverse educational backgrounds — engineering, science, atmospheric studies, languages, mechanical, civil, oil technology, chemical engineering, and aviation maintenance — can apply through the UPSC ORA portal.

Who can apply?

Eligible Indian citizens with qualifications ranging from a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering to a Master’s degree or a PhD can apply for the 194 vacancies across 32 posts. Specific qualifications — including BSc, BTech/BE, MA, MSc, ME/MTech, and PG Diploma — are mentioned post-wise in the detailed notification, and candidates are advised to carefully verify their eligibility against each specific post before applying.

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Vacancies are distributed category-wise — UR, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST — with horizontal reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) wherever applicable. The Commission has also noted that the total number of vacancies is subject to revision based on evolving service requirements.

Age limits vary from post to post. Candidates are advised to check the age ceiling applicable to their preferred post in the official PDF notification, with standard relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per Government of India norms.

Application fee and process

The application fee is a nominal Rs 25, payable online. In keeping with longstanding practice, women candidates, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from paying any fee. All applications must be submitted online through the ORA portal; no offline mode is available.

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Candidates are strongly advised to read the official notification in full before filling out the application form, as any mismatch in educational qualification or experience could lead to rejection at a later stage.

Selection process

The selection process involves shortlisting followed by an interview, which rewards domain expertise and communication skills rather than just exam performance. There is no written test; the entire selection rests on the strength of a candidate’s academic and professional profile and their performance at the personality test stage.

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Pay

Selected candidates will receive Level 10 pay as per the 7th Central Pay Commission, alongside applicable allowances including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and transport allowance. For senior group A posts, pay levels go higher depending on the specific grade and department. The positions offer permanent gazetted status.

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The official notification PDF and the direct application link are both accessible at upsc.gov.in. For post-specific queries, candidates may also refer to the ORA helpdesk details provided in the notification. For detailed post-wise eligibility, vacancy breakdowns, and the official notification PDF, visit: upsc.gov.in