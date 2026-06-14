UPSC notifies over 400 vacancies under direct recruitment scheme, check list of posts

UPSC announced over 400 vacancies across 98 distinct posts under its direct recruitment scheme. Candidates can apply for the posts through upsconline.nic.in/ora.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 02:34 PM IST
The commission has also reserved multiple dates in 2027 for recruitment tests and examinationsThe commission has also reserved multiple dates in 2027 for recruitment tests and examinations (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative)
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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced over 400 vacancies across 98 distinct posts under its direct recruitment scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora.

According to the recruitment notification, the online application window which began on June 13 will go till July 3, 6 pm.

The advertised vacancies span a diverse range of departments and ministries within the Central Government, as well as Union Territory administrations. Notable opportunities include positions such as Junior Scientific Officers, Operations Officers, Air Safety Officers, Assistant Directors, and various medical and teaching faculty roles, including Associate Professors and Assistant Professors at the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

UPSC Direct Recruitment (Advt 06/2026): Consolidated list of posts, vacancies

Post Total Vacancies Department / Ministry
Junior Scientific Officer 9 MoA&FW (NCF, Ghaziabad)
Regional Director 2 MoA&FW (NCF, Ghaziabad)
Operations Officer 19 MoCA (DGCA)
Air Safety Officer 15 MoCA (DGCA)
Professor (Sugar Engineering) 1 MoCAF&PD (NSI)
Assistant Engineer (Civil) 1 MDoNER (NEC Shillong)
Associate Professor (Civil – Transportation) 1 MoD (CME Pune)
Assistant Professor (various Engineering posts – CME group) 40 MoD (CME Pune)
Associate Professor (various Engineering posts – CME group) 10 MoD (CME Pune)
Professor (Civil – Structural) 1 MoD (CME Pune)
Junior Scientific Officer (Naval HQ) 5 MoD (Naval HQ)
Junior Technical Officer 1 MoD (Naval HQ)
Senior Scientific Assistant (various disciplines) 5 MoD (DGAQA)
Botanist 2 MoEFCC (BSI)
Scientist B (Zoology) 4 MoEFCC (ZSI)
Assistant Legal Adviser 12 MoF (ED)
Scientist B (CFSL – all streams combined) 7 MHA (CFSL)
Assistant Director (IT) 15 MHA (Census Office)
Research Officer (Map) 3 MHA (Census Office)
DCIO (Technical) 6 MHA (IB)
Deputy Director (Training) 1 MoLE (DGFASLI)
Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic) 50 MSME
Chemist 1 MoM (IBM)
Assistant Mining Geologist 5 MoM (IBM)
Mineral Officer (Intelligence) 3 MoM (IBM)
Assistant Public Prosecutor (CBI) 5 DoPT (CBI)
Principal (Senior Secondary School) 7 AN Administration
Lecturer (Ladakh Polytechnic/ITI posts combined) 6 UT Ladakh
Scientific Officer/Programmer 2 UT Ladakh (IT Dept)
Assistant Registrar 11 UT Ladakh (Cooperative Dept)
Private Secretary 12 UT Ladakh (GAD)
Medical & Consultant Doctors (Ladakh) 15 UT Ladakh (Health Dept)
Medical Officer / Research Officer (AYUSH) 17 MoAYUSH
Scientist B (Botany/Horticulture/Chemistry) 5 MoEFCC (BSI)
Scientist C (Hydrology) 2 MoJ (CGWB)
Specialist Grade-III (all medical specialties combined) 121 MoHFW

Additionally, specialised administrative and medical vacancies have also been announced. Candidates can check the official recruitment notification for detailed break-up of department-wise vacancies, and specialised qualifications as required.

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