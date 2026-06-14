UPSC notifies over 400 vacancies under direct recruitment scheme, check list of posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced over 400 vacancies across 98 distinct posts under its direct recruitment scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora.
According to the recruitment notification, the online application window which began on June 13 will go till July 3, 6 pm.
The advertised vacancies span a diverse range of departments and ministries within the Central Government, as well as Union Territory administrations. Notable opportunities include positions such as Junior Scientific Officers, Operations Officers, Air Safety Officers, Assistant Directors, and various medical and teaching faculty roles, including Associate Professors and Assistant Professors at the College of Military Engineering in Pune.
|Post
|Total Vacancies
|Department / Ministry
|Junior Scientific Officer
|9
|MoA&FW (NCF, Ghaziabad)
|Regional Director
|2
|MoA&FW (NCF, Ghaziabad)
|Operations Officer
|19
|MoCA (DGCA)
|Air Safety Officer
|15
|MoCA (DGCA)
|Professor (Sugar Engineering)
|1
|MoCAF&PD (NSI)
|Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|1
|MDoNER (NEC Shillong)
|Associate Professor (Civil – Transportation)
|1
|MoD (CME Pune)
|Assistant Professor (various Engineering posts – CME group)
|40
|MoD (CME Pune)
|Associate Professor (various Engineering posts – CME group)
|10
|MoD (CME Pune)
|Professor (Civil – Structural)
|1
|MoD (CME Pune)
|Junior Scientific Officer (Naval HQ)
|5
|MoD (Naval HQ)
|Junior Technical Officer
|1
|MoD (Naval HQ)
|Senior Scientific Assistant (various disciplines)
|5
|MoD (DGAQA)
|Botanist
|2
|MoEFCC (BSI)
|Scientist B (Zoology)
|4
|MoEFCC (ZSI)
|Assistant Legal Adviser
|12
|MoF (ED)
|Scientist B (CFSL – all streams combined)
|7
|MHA (CFSL)
|Assistant Director (IT)
|15
|MHA (Census Office)
|Research Officer (Map)
|3
|MHA (Census Office)
|DCIO (Technical)
|6
|MHA (IB)
|Deputy Director (Training)
|1
|MoLE (DGFASLI)
|Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic)
|50
|MSME
|Chemist
|1
|MoM (IBM)
|Assistant Mining Geologist
|5
|MoM (IBM)
|Mineral Officer (Intelligence)
|3
|MoM (IBM)
|Assistant Public Prosecutor (CBI)
|5
|DoPT (CBI)
|Principal (Senior Secondary School)
|7
|AN Administration
|Lecturer (Ladakh Polytechnic/ITI posts combined)
|6
|UT Ladakh
|Scientific Officer/Programmer
|2
|UT Ladakh (IT Dept)
|Assistant Registrar
|11
|UT Ladakh (Cooperative Dept)
|Private Secretary
|12
|UT Ladakh (GAD)
|Medical & Consultant Doctors (Ladakh)
|15
|UT Ladakh (Health Dept)
|Medical Officer / Research Officer (AYUSH)
|17
|MoAYUSH
|Scientist B (Botany/Horticulture/Chemistry)
|5
|MoEFCC (BSI)
|Scientist C (Hydrology)
|2
|MoJ (CGWB)
|Specialist Grade-III (all medical specialties combined)
|121
|MoHFW
Additionally, specialised administrative and medical vacancies have also been announced. Candidates can check the official recruitment notification for detailed break-up of department-wise vacancies, and specialised qualifications as required.