UPSC notifies over 400 vacancies under direct recruitment scheme, check list of posts

The commission has also reserved multiple dates in 2027 for recruitment tests and examinations (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced over 400 vacancies across 98 distinct posts under its direct recruitment scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora.

According to the recruitment notification, the online application window which began on June 13 will go till July 3, 6 pm.

The advertised vacancies span a diverse range of departments and ministries within the Central Government, as well as Union Territory administrations. Notable opportunities include positions such as Junior Scientific Officers, Operations Officers, Air Safety Officers, Assistant Directors, and various medical and teaching faculty roles, including Associate Professors and Assistant Professors at the College of Military Engineering in Pune.