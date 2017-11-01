UPSC NDA/ Naval Academy results 2017 declared, check here

UPSC NDA results 2017: The classes will commence from July 2, 2018. UPSC NDA results 2017: The classes will commence from July 2, 2018.

UPSC NDA results 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II 2017 on November 1. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their results from the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

The exam was held on September 10 this year and candidates who have cleared this exam can appear for the interview rounds which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Candidates who are selected will gain admission to courses at the National Defence Acadamy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) commencing July 2, 2018.

“Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID,” the UPSC said in a notification. View| UPSC NDA results updates

UPSC NDA/NA 2 Results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for “Written Result: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017”

Step 3: Follow the link provided to open the PDF.

Step 4: Scroll down to check your result and download a copy of the page for further reference.

UPSC NDA/NA 2 Results 2017, check pdf file

