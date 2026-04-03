UPSC NDA CDS Admit Cards 2026: How to download hall tickets at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examinations 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2026 and the CDS Examination 2026 will be conducted nationwide on April 12, 2026.

-Session 1: 10 am onwards

-Session 2: 2 pm onwards

-English Paper: 9 am – 11 am

-General Knowledge Paper: 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

-Elementary Mathematics Paper: 4 pm – 6 pm

Candidates must report before the closure of entry; late arrivals will not be permitted. Entry is strictly limited to the venue mentioned on the e-Admit Card. Entry will close 30 minutes before each session. No candidate will be allowed inside after that time.

How to download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for e-Admit Card: NDA & NA (I) 2026’

Step 3. Enter your registration ID/roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Submit and download the admit card

Candidates should check the following details on their admit card and report any discrepancies to the Commission after it is released:

– Candidate’s name and roll number

– Exam date, time and venue

– Exam day guidelines

– Photograph and signature

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Candidates need to show their admit cards at the allotted venue to enter the examination hall. They also have to carry a photo ID card, whose number is mentioned on the admit card in each session. The entry of the candidates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates must score above the cut-off marks to pass the NDA exam and be considered for the next round of the selection process, which is the SSB Interview round. The UPSC will also be announcing the UPSC NDA Cutoff after the conclusion of the complete selection process.

Students preparing for the NDA exam must know the syllabus and exam pattern. The NDA syllabus includes topics from Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, and Current Events