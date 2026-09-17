UPSC NDA, CDS 2 answer key 2026 released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (NDA/NA II) 2026 and Combined Defence Services examination (CDS II) 2026. All the candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download the subject-wise answer key PDFs from the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

This year, the commission conducted the NDA, NA II and CDS II examinations on September 13, 2026, offline, in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) format at various test centres across the country. Candidates can directly download the provisional answer key without entering any login credentials. The final answer key will likely be released along with the results.