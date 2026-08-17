UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 issued at upsc.gov.in, exam to start from August 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2026 on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam and subsequently registered for the Mains examination can download their respective hall tickets from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. To access the uploaded admit cards, candidates will be required to login at the portal using their registration credentials.
The UPSC CSE 2026 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by candidates on all exam days. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to carry it along.
UPSC CSE is a national-level qualifying exam conducted by UPSC for the recruitment of officer vacancies available in Group A and B services such as IAS, IPS, IRS, etc. The exam will be conducted in three stages – Prelims, Mains and an interview round for personality evaluation. The Prelims exam was carried out earlier this year, on May 24.
Step-by-step guide to download the hall tickets
All the candidates appearing for the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2026 can go through the following steps to know how they can download the admit card from the official website of the commission.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Sign in to your account using your login credentials.
Step 3:On the candidate dashboard, click on the examination tab available on the top menu.
Step 4: From the dropdown, tap on “Download UPSC CSE 2026 Mains admit card”
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout.
After download the hall ticket, candidates need to check all the details mentioned on it. In case they find any discrepancy or errors, they should reach out the concerned authority to get it rectified before the exam day.