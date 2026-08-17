UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 issued at upsc.gov.in, exam to start from August 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2026 on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam and subsequently registered for the Mains examination can download their respective hall tickets from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. To access the uploaded admit cards, candidates will be required to login at the portal using their registration credentials.

The UPSC CSE 2026 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by candidates on all exam days. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to carry it along.