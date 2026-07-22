UPSC introduces recruitment, exam reforms; 78,394 appointments made since 2014

The Commission also used AI to compare applications against its 15-year database to verify the number of attempts and age eligibility of candidates. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a series of recruitment and examination reforms aimed at making the selection process more accessible, transparent, and citizen-friendly.

According to the Commission, UPSC has facilitated the recruitment of 78,394 candidates to various government services since 2014, while implementing several measures to simplify examinations and appointment procedures.

Among the key reforms is the provision allowing Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) to choose their preferred examination centres, making the examination process more accessible. In a post on ‘X’, the Commission informed that they have also streamlined post-selection procedures to reduce delays in appointments and improve coordination with government departments.