Friday, Mar 03, 2023
UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2023: Preliminary results declared; how to check

UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2023: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Geo-Scientists Prelims Results declaredUPSC Geo-Scientist: The exam was conducted on February 19 (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representative Image)

UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the result of Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— upsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on February 19. Selected candidates have qualified for the main exam which will be held on June 24 and 25.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2023: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC Geo-Scientist result

Step 3: Check the result and search for your roll number

Step 4: Download the list for future reference

The e-admit card will be available for download three weeks prior to the commencement of examination. Candidates’ marks and cut-off marks will be uploaded after the entire process of Combined Geo-Scientist exam is over.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the rules of the combined Geo‐Scientist exam issued by the Ministry of Mines,” read the notice. No request for change of centre/ discipline will be entertained by the commission.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:49 IST
