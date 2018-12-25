UPSC civil service exam: No proposal to limit age criteria, says government

Contrary to media reports that the maximum age limit for UPSC examination is likely to be reduced, the government on Tuesday confirmed that it is not considering any such proposal.

Advertising

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh told ANI: “There is no move by Government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations. Reports and speculations should be put to rest.”

For candidates belonging to general category, the upper age limit remains 32 years. For candidates belonging to scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) category, the upper age limit to appear for the exam remains 37 years.

According to reports, the Niti Aayog had suggested that to lower the upper age limit for entry into the civil services to be brought down to 27 years for general category candidates in a phased manner by 2022-23.

Advertising

In the ‘Strategy for New India @75’ document released last week, the government think-tank also pitched for an integrated exam for all civil services.

The document also said the service conditions for employees of autonomous bodies need to be regulated and harmonised. It noted that reforms in civil services are a continuous process and several initiatives have been taken in recent years by the present government.