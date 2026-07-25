UPSC Engineering Services Main Result 2026 Out: 1,340 candidates shortlisted for personality test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 result, shortlisting 1,340 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. In a statement, the Commission said the candidates have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test based on their performance in the written examination held on June 21, 2026.

UPSC clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to verification of eligibility conditions. Candidates will have to produce original documents related to age, educational qualification, community, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), benchmark disability (where applicable), and other claims at the time of the Personality Test. The Commission has advised candidates to keep all required certificates ready and carefully check the document requirements available on the official UPSC website.