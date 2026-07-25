UPSC Engineering Services Main Result 2026 Out: 1,340 candidates shortlisted for personality test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026 result, shortlisting 1,340 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. In a statement, the Commission said the candidates have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test based on their performance in the written examination held on June 21, 2026.
UPSC clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to verification of eligibility conditions. Candidates will have to produce original documents related to age, educational qualification, community, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), benchmark disability (where applicable), and other claims at the time of the Personality Test. The Commission has advised candidates to keep all required certificates ready and carefully check the document requirements available on the official UPSC website.
The Commission also said it will soon open a 15-day window for candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test. During this period, candidates must update their details on the designated UPSC portal and upload proof of passing the prescribed qualifying examination. Candidates who fail to complete this process will not be permitted to appear for the Personality Test, and their candidature will be liable to be cancelled.
Besides uploading the required documents, candidates will also be able to update their correspondence address, higher qualifications, achievements, employment details, service experience, service allocation and service preferences. UPSC said all shortlisted candidates must log in during this window and submit the application form, even if no changes are required, to enable the generation of their e-Summon Letter.
The schedule for the Personality Test will be announced separately. The interview date and time will be communicated through the e-Summon Letter, which candidates will be able to download from the UPSC websites. A roll number-wise interview schedule will also be published. The Commission has stated that requests for a change in the interview date or time will not be entertained.
UPSC further said that the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded only after the final result is declared following the completion of the Personality Test. Candidates can access their marks online using their roll number and date of birth.