UPSC ESE 2023: Prelims result declared; here’s how to check

UPSC ESE 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the result of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can check the result at the official website of UPSC— upsc.gov.in

The exam was conducted on February 19. Candidates who have been mentioned in the list have qualified for UPSC Engineering Services (Main) exam. The main exam will be conducted on June 25.

UPSC ESE 2023: How to check preliminary results

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for engineering service exam

Step 3: View the result and check for your roll number

Step 4: Download it for future reference

The admit cards will be available for download nearly three weeks before the exam. “The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 issued by the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications,” read the notice.

The cut-off marks as well as marks scored by the candidates will be declared after the entire process of ESE is over. The commission will not entertain any request for change of centre/discipline.