UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2017: Notification out, exam on January 8

UPSC IES 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification regarding Engineering Services Examination dates and procedure. The last date to fill online applications is October 26, 2016 till 6 pm.

The Commission will conduct the preliminary examination on January 8, 2017 to fill approximately 440 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

Vacany details:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Age criteria: A candidate must be 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 1, 2017. Age relaxation for reserved categories is granted as per the rules.

Exam pattern

In the prelims, for paper 1, 200 marks questions will be asked on general studies and engineering aptitude. The paper duration is two hours. Paper 2 will be three hour long and 300 marks questions on civil engineering/ mechanical engineering/ electrical engineering/ electronics & telecommunication engineering will be asked.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

After the preliminary and main examination, there will be a personality test. Keep all your documents attested to avoid last minute rush.

Exam fee

Candidates (excepting female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Check exam centres

Steps to check the UPSC ESE 2017 notification

Check the official website – upsc.gov.in

Under the ‘what’s new section’, select the link Engineering Services Examination notification link

Read the notification carefully

Take a print out of the form

Fill the required details

