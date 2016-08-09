UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2015 result declared

UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2015: The exam had been conducted in July, 2015. UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2015: The exam had been conducted in July, 2015.

UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2015: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had declared the result of the Drugs Inspector recruitment exam 2015.

The UPSC has released a list of the seven selected candidates who have successfully cleared all stages of the exam.

The UPSC exam was conducted in two stages: the combined computer based recruitment test and the interview round. The exam was held two fill seven posts in the Drugs Control Department. The computer based test was held in July 26, 2015 and the interviews were held from July 18, 2016 to July 29, 2016.

Steps to check the UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2015 result:

Log on to the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the left hand side of the page under the heading “What’s New”, click on “Final Result – CBRT to 07 Posts of Drugs Inspector in Drugs Control Department”

The list of final selected candidates will be displayed on the screen

Important note:

The UPSC has stated that the results of all those candidates who did not clear the recruitment process, their results will be made available on the official website of the UPSC within the next 30 days.

The UPSC had also stated that even though the recruitment exam was for seven posts, only six have been selected as one post has been kept in suspension due to a pending court case.

The UPSC conducts recruitment exams on every year through multiple rounds for recruitment to various administrative posts in myriad government departments and offices. The UPSC Civil Services exams remains the most coveted recruitment exam of the country with lakhs of candidates applying for it.

