UPSC direct recruitment 2026: Applications begin for various positions; check vacancy details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started recuitment drive for various positions across different Central government departments and organisations under advertisement no. 12/2026. As per the announcement, the applications are open for positions such as Junior Technical Officer (Sugar Technology), Assistant Legislative Counsel, Law Officer and Specialist Grade II (junior scale) – Cardiology.
The detailed notification was issued on September 26 on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. The commission has started the application process on its official application website, upsconline.nic.in, with the last date to apply for the recruitment announced as October 16.
Eligible candidates can visit the website mentioned above to submit their applications by uploading the required details and documents before the prescribed deadline.
Candidates belonging to the female, SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the application fee. Other eligible candidates are required to pay Rs 25 through the prescribed online payment methods.
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UPSC recruitment 2026: Check vacancies here
Before applying, candidates can check the total vacancies announced by the commission for every position below:
|Position
|Organization
|Vacancies
|Junior Technical Officer (Sugar Technology)
|National Sugar Institute, Kanpur
|1
|Assistant Legislative Counsel (Grade IV), Indian Legal Service
|Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice
|8
|Law Officer
|Land and Building Department, GNCT of Delhi
|3
|Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) – Cardiology
|New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)
|1
|Total
|—
|13
The commission has advised candidates to use their Aadhaar Card as the ID document for easy, effortless, and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details.
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Candidates can visit the official website of commission mentioned above to check the detailed advertisement for post-wise educational qualifications, experience, age requirements and other requirements before submitting their applications.