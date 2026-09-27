UPSC direct recruitment 2026: Applications begin for various positions; check vacancy details

Candidates can apply for the recruitment process till October 16 (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started recuitment drive for various positions across different Central government departments and organisations under advertisement no. 12/2026. As per the announcement, the applications are open for positions such as Junior Technical Officer (Sugar Technology), Assistant Legislative Counsel, Law Officer and Specialist Grade II (junior scale) – Cardiology.

The detailed notification was issued on September 26 on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. The commission has started the application process on its official application website, upsconline.nic.in, with the last date to apply for the recruitment announced as October 16.

Eligible candidates can visit the website mentioned above to submit their applications by uploading the required details and documents before the prescribed deadline.