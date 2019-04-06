UPSC declares results of civil services exam From Bhopal, Wayanad, Bastar, women script success stories

Srishti Jayant Deshmukh, a chemical engineering graduate from Bhopal, is the topper among women and overall fifth ranker in the civil services final examination of 2018, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Deshmukh, daughter of an engineer father and pre-school teacher mother, will be the first civil servant in her family. She said that faith in herself helped her clear the examination in the first attempt.

“There is so much to study that there are many moments when you feel demotivated. The trick is to get psychological support from your best friends, teachers and mentors, keep studying and have faith in yourself,’’ the 23-year-old told The Indian Express. She said she would like to work for women’s empowerment because “educating one woman is educating one family”.

“A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc,” a statement from UPSC said.

The civil services (preliminary) examination was conducted on June 3, 2018. A total of 10,65,552 candidates applied for the examination, out of which 4,93,972 candidates appeared. As many as 10,468 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in September-October, and 1,994 candidates qualified for the personality test in February-March 2019. The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. The recommended candidates include 36 persons with benchmark disability (11 orthopaedically handicapped, 12 visually challenged, 11 hearing impaired and two multiple disability). Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies, with due consideration to the rules for the examination, the UPSC said.

Another woman topper —ranked 12th overall — Namrata Jain broke new ground two years ago. In June 2017, she became the first aspirant from Bastar to crack the top 100 of the UPSC, earning herself 99th rank. This year, the woman from Geedam Dantewada sat for the exam again and cracked the top 15.

In 2017, Jain, the daughter of a businessman, told The Indian Express that she wanted to be a public servant in 2003, when in a Maoist attack in Geedam a police camp was set ablaze and 11 policemen died.

Sreedhanya Suresh, 25, became the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack the exam. A postgraduate in applied zoology, Suresh bagged 410th rank. She hails from Pozhuthana village in Wayanad and and belongs to the Kurichya community. Her parents are daily farm workers.

Another first was recorded from Jammu and Kashmir, where Rehana Bashir secured 187th rank to become the first woman from Poonch district to make it to the administrative service. A resident of Salwah in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district, Bashir is a doctor and her brother Amir is in the Indian Revenue Service.

In Chandigarh, Priti Yadav, the 22-year-old daughter of a police head constable, bagged 466th rank. Mukesh Yadav told The Indian Express that he was posted with various IGPs in Chandigarh for 15 years and it is from there that his daughter was inspired. The family did not purchase a television set because they wanted the children to focus on studies. It was only six months ago that Yadav bought a TV.

Mohali resident Maninder Singh, 26, secured the 195th rank. His father Jaspal Singh is an SDO with Punjab Irrigation Department.

—With inputs from Bhopal, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Jammu and Chandigarh