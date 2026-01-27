Over 300 civil servants in public service studied at IIT Delhi: Report

Over 650 IIT Delhi alumni currently serve in public institutions, reveals the Alumi impact report 2026 from the Institute. Completing 65 years of its foundation, IIT Delhi highlighted that its graduates are shaping governance in India with more than 270 IAS officers and 100 officers across the IPS, IRS, and IFS. The institute has also produced 250 leaders in PSUs, regulatory bodies, and scientific missions, while its Naval Construction Wing has trained over 700 officers for the Indian Navy.
Globally, IIT Delhi’s academic rigour is reflected in over 50 alumni teaching at QS Top 100 universities and more than 300 serving as faculty across IITs, mentions the report. The Alumni Impact Report was released by chief guest Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, an IIT Delhi alum and Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Micron Technology, and Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, during a foundation day function organised by the Institute.
The institute’s latest report reveals that more than 2,500 founders and co-founders have sprung from its corridors, collectively shaping the global ‘Unicorn ecosystem and generating 4.8 lakh direct jobs.
IIT Delhi alumni have been at the forefront of building some of the most “iconic brands” in the digital economy, as per the report. Among them are Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, which houses Zomato and Blinkit; Harsh Jain, co-founder of Groww, a fintech trailblazer; and Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal behind Meesho.
The Bansal duo, Sachin and Binny, have introduced Flipkart, while Ashutosh Garg (Eightfold.ai, Bloomreach), Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics), and Rishbh Goel (Credgenics) continue to redefine global tech landscapes.
The report also honours industry titans and venture capital leaders whose influence extends worldwide, including Vinod Khosla (Sun Microsystems), Navin Chaddha (Mayfield Fund), and Pavan Jain (Samsara).
According to the Alumni Impact Report, approximately 10,000 IIT Delhi alumni occupy leadership positions in banking and finance, manufacturing, and the engineering industry. From the same 70 per cent of these alumni are based in India, and more than 1,000 alumni sit in the boardrooms of large and diverse corporate systems.
The report underscores the remarkable success of the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund, a testament to the generosity of its alumni. Built entirely through contributions from former students, the fund gives the Institute strategic independence to channel investments into cutting-edge research and infrastructure.
So far, the fund has secured Rs 477 crore in pledges, with Rs 338 crore already realised. In a gesture of gratitude, the Class of 2000 pledged over Rs 70 Crore during their silver jubilee reunion in December 2025. From 150 alumni in 1966 to 65,000 today, our graduates remain the heartbeat of India’s technological and social progress, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said.
