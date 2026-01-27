Over 300 civil servants in public service studied at IIT Delhi: Report

The institute has also produced 250 leaders in PSUs, regulatory bodies, and scientific missions, while its Naval Construction Wing has trained over 700 officers for the Indian Navy. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative)

Over 650 IIT Delhi alumni currently serve in public institutions, reveals the Alumi impact report 2026 from the Institute. Completing 65 years of its foundation, IIT Delhi highlighted that its graduates are shaping governance in India with more than 270 IAS officers and 100 officers across the IPS, IRS, and IFS. The institute has also produced 250 leaders in PSUs, regulatory bodies, and scientific missions, while its Naval Construction Wing has trained over 700 officers for the Indian Navy.

Globally, IIT Delhi’s academic rigour is reflected in over 50 alumni teaching at QS Top 100 universities and more than 300 serving as faculty across IITs, mentions the report. The Alumni Impact Report was released by chief guest Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, an IIT Delhi alum and Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Micron Technology, and Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, during a foundation day function organised by the Institute.