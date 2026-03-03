Before UPSC CSE Results 2025 are out, check how much previous years’ AIR 1 to 10 scored

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prepares to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results later this week, anticipation is running high among lakhs of aspirants across the country. Before the new toppers are revealed, we take a look back at the achievers of the past five years — candidates who not only secured top ranks in CSE but also went on to inspire countless others with their journeys into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other services.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 22 announced the final results of the Civil Services Exam (CSE). In the UPSC CSE 2024 cycle, three of the top five are women — Harshita Goyal follows Dubey at Rank 2 and Shah Margi Chirag at Rank 4.
|Rank
|Name
|Written Marks
|Interview Marks
|Final Total
|1
|Shakti Dubey
|843
|200
|1043
|2
|Harshita Goyal
|851
|187
|1038
|3
|Dongre Archit Parag
|848
|190
|1038
|4
|Shah Margi Chirag
|825
|210
|1035
|5
|Aakash Garg
|831
|201
|1032
|6
|Komal Punia
|856
|176
|1032
|7
|Aayushi Bansal
|821
|210
|1031
|8
|Raj Krishna Jha
|831
|200
|1031
|9
|Aditya Vikram Agarwal
|854
|173
|1027
|10
|Mayank Tripathi
|843
|184
|1027
Dongre Archit Parag is at Rank 3, and Akash Garg is at Rank 5. Of the top 25, 14 are men, and 11 are women. Of the 1,009 candidates recommended by the UPSC to various services, 725 are men and 284 women.
UPSC, on April 16, 2023, announced the results, with a total number of 1,016 candidates recommended for appointment. In 2023, the top two positions were bagged by male candidates.
|Rank
|Name
|Written test
|Personality test
|Total marks secured
|1
|Aditya Srivastava
|899
|200
|1099
|2
|Animesh Pradhan
|892
|175
|1067
|3
|Donuru Ananya Reddy
|875
|190
|1065
|4
|P K Sidharth Ramkumar
|874
|185
|1059
|5
|Ruhani
|856
|193
|1049
|6
|Srishti Dabas
|862
|186
|1045
|7
|Anmol Rathore
|839
|206
|1045
|8
|Ashish Kumar
|866
|179
|1045
|9
|Nausheen
|863
|182
|1045
|10
|Aishwaryam Prajapati
|890
|154
|1044
Of the 1,016 recommended candidates, as many as 347 are from the general category, 115 are from the EWS category, 303 candidates are from the OBC category, and from SC and ST, the numbers of recommended candidates are 165 and 86, respectively.
In 2022, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022, and the results were released on June 22. The UPSC main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.
|Rank
|Name
|Written Marks
|Interview Marks
|Final Total
|1
|Ishita Kishore
|901
|193
|1094
|2
|Garima Lohia
|876
|187
|1063
|3
|Uma Harathi N
|873
|187
|1060
|4
|Smriti Mishra
|882
|173
|1055
|5
|Mayur Hazarika
|861
|193
|1054
|6
|Gahana Navya James
|861
|193
|1054
|7
|Waseem Ahmad Bhat
|871
|182
|1053
|8
|Aniruddh Yadav
|856
|195
|1051
|9
|Kanika Goyal
|865
|180
|1045
|10
|Rahul Srivastava
|863
|180
|1043
With the UPSC CSE 2022 results, history was created with the highest number of women being recommended. Out of the 933 recommended candidates, 320 are women. Read the full story at indianexpress.com
The Union Public Service Commission announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2021 on May 30, 2022. In total, 685 candidates were selected for appointment to the All India Services as well as various Central Civil Services.
|Rank
|Name
|Written Marks
|Interview Marks
|Final Total
|1
|Shruti Sharma
|932
|173
|1105
|2
|Ankita Agarwal
|871
|179
|1050
|3
|Gamini Singla
|858
|187
|1045
|4
|Aishwarya Verma
|860
|179
|1039
|5
|Utkarsh Dwivedi
|871
|165
|1036
|6
|Yaksh Chaudhary
|879
|154
|1033
|7
|Samyak S Jain
|838
|193
|1031
|8
|Ishita Rathi
|862
|168
|1030
|9
|Preetam Kumar
|829
|201
|1030
|10
|Harkeerat Singh Randhawa
|831
|195
|1026
The results of the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination were declared on March 17, 2022. Candidates who qualified were subsequently invited to appear for the Personality Test (Interview), which was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022.
The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 concluded with the declaration of the final results on September 24, 2021. Following the written examination and the Personality Test, the Union Public Service Commission recommended 761 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Services.
|Rank
|Name
|Written Marks
|Interview Marks
|Final Total
|1
|Shubham Kumar
|878
|176
|1054
|2
|Jagrati Awasthi
|859
|193
|1052
|3
|Ankita Jain
|839
|212
|1051
|4
|Yash Jaluka
|851
|195
|1046
|5
|Mamta Yadav
|855
|187
|1042
|6
|Meera K
|835
|206
|1041
|7
|Praveen Kumar
|848
|193
|1041
|8
|Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
|858
|182
|1040
|9
|Apala Mishra
|816
|215
|1031
|10
|Satyam Gandhi
|827
|201
|1028
Candidates were selected based on their performance in the UPSC Main written examination, which took place from January 8 to January 17, 2021, followed by the Interview (Personality Test) conducted between August 2 and September 22, 2021. Before the Main Examination, a Preliminary Test was held in October 2020, and only those who qualified in the prelims were shortlisted to appear for the mains.