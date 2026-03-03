Before UPSC CSE Results 2025 are out, check how much previous years’ AIR 1 to 10 scored

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prepares to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results later this week, anticipation is running high among lakhs of aspirants across the country. Before the new toppers are revealed, we take a look back at the achievers of the past five years — candidates who not only secured top ranks in CSE but also went on to inspire countless others with their journeys into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other services.

UPSC CSE 2024 Results: Meet toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 22 announced the final results of the Civil Services Exam (CSE). In the UPSC CSE 2024 cycle, three of the top five are women — Harshita Goyal follows Dubey at Rank 2 and Shah Margi Chirag at Rank 4.

Rank Name Written Marks Interview Marks Final Total 1 Shakti Dubey 843 200 1043 2 Harshita Goyal 851 187 1038 3 Dongre Archit Parag 848 190 1038 4 Shah Margi Chirag 825 210 1035 5 Aakash Garg 831 201 1032 6 Komal Punia 856 176 1032 7 Aayushi Bansal 821 210 1031 8 Raj Krishna Jha 831 200 1031 9 Aditya Vikram Agarwal 854 173 1027 10 Mayank Tripathi 843 184 1027

Dongre Archit Parag is at Rank 3, and Akash Garg is at Rank 5. Of the top 25, 14 are men, and 11 are women. Of the 1,009 candidates recommended by the UPSC to various services, 725 are men and 284 women.

UPSC CSE 2023 Results: Meet toppers

UPSC, on April 16, 2023, announced the results, with a total number of 1,016 candidates recommended for appointment. In 2023, the top two positions were bagged by male candidates.

Rank Name Written test Personality test Total marks secured 1 Aditya Srivastava 899 200 1099 2 Animesh Pradhan 892 175 1067 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy 875 190 1065 4 P K Sidharth Ramkumar 874 185 1059 5 Ruhani 856 193 1049 6 Srishti Dabas 862 186 1045 7 Anmol Rathore 839 206 1045 8 Ashish Kumar 866 179 1045 9 Nausheen 863 182 1045 10 Aishwaryam Prajapati 890 154 1044

Of the 1,016 recommended candidates, as many as 347 are from the general category, 115 are from the EWS category, 303 candidates are from the OBC category, and from SC and ST, the numbers of recommended candidates are 165 and 86, respectively.

UPSC CSE 2022 Results: Meet toppers

In 2022, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022, and the results were released on June 22. The UPSC main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.

Rank Name Written Marks Interview Marks Final Total 1 Ishita Kishore 901 193 1094 2 Garima Lohia 876 187 1063 3 Uma Harathi N 873 187 1060 4 Smriti Mishra 882 173 1055 5 Mayur Hazarika 861 193 1054 6 Gahana Navya James 861 193 1054 7 Waseem Ahmad Bhat 871 182 1053 8 Aniruddh Yadav 856 195 1051 9 Kanika Goyal 865 180 1045 10 Rahul Srivastava 863 180 1043

With the UPSC CSE 2022 results, history was created with the highest number of women being recommended. Out of the 933 recommended candidates, 320 are women. Read the full story at indianexpress.com

UPSC CSE 2021 Results: Meet toppers

The Union Public Service Commission announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2021 on May 30, 2022. In total, 685 candidates were selected for appointment to the All India Services as well as various Central Civil Services.

Rank Name Written Marks Interview Marks Final Total 1 Shruti Sharma 932 173 1105 2 Ankita Agarwal 871 179 1050 3 Gamini Singla 858 187 1045 4 Aishwarya Verma 860 179 1039 5 Utkarsh Dwivedi 871 165 1036 6 Yaksh Chaudhary 879 154 1033 7 Samyak S Jain 838 193 1031 8 Ishita Rathi 862 168 1030 9 Preetam Kumar 829 201 1030 10 Harkeerat Singh Randhawa 831 195 1026

The results of the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination were declared on March 17, 2022. Candidates who qualified were subsequently invited to appear for the Personality Test (Interview), which was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022.

UPSC CSE 2020 Results: Meet toppers

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 concluded with the declaration of the final results on September 24, 2021. Following the written examination and the Personality Test, the Union Public Service Commission recommended 761 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Services.

Rank Name Written Marks Interview Marks Final Total 1 Shubham Kumar 878 176 1054 2 Jagrati Awasthi 859 193 1052 3 Ankita Jain 839 212 1051 4 Yash Jaluka 851 195 1046 5 Mamta Yadav 855 187 1042 6 Meera K 835 206 1041 7 Praveen Kumar 848 193 1041 8 Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai 858 182 1040 9 Apala Mishra 816 215 1031 10 Satyam Gandhi 827 201 1028

Candidates were selected based on their performance in the UPSC Main written examination, which took place from January 8 to January 17, 2021, followed by the Interview (Personality Test) conducted between August 2 and September 22, 2021. Before the Main Examination, a Preliminary Test was held in October 2020, and only those who qualified in the prelims were shortlisted to appear for the mains.