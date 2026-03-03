UPSC CSE Results 2025: Final results likely this week at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 this week. Candidates who cleared the personality test round will be able to access their results on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The final merit list will include the names of candidates selected for appointment to India’s civil services. For more information on the results, toppers, and cut-offs, aspirants can check education.indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Unseen Barrier: Less than 40% of UPSC CSE candidates were women in over 20 years

Successful aspirants will join cadres such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and B central services.

Subscribe to Indian Express UPSC Essentials to stay ahead of the civil service race.

The interview rounds were conducted from January 2026 at the Union Public Service Commission headquarters in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The interview and personality test carried 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

UPSC Results 2025: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the link ‘UPSC CSE Results’

Step 3: Select the link and add your login credentials.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the card.

Story continues below this ad

UPSC CSE 2025 Vacancy

For 2025, the commission has offered 979 vacancies for CSE. The commission advertised 1,105 posts in 2024. In 2023, the UPSC had announced 1,105 vacancies, while in 2022, it was 1,011, and 712 in 2021.

List of vacancies in UPSC (2014-2025) List of vacancies in UPSC (2014-2025)

The number of total vacancies to be filled through the examination also includes 38 vacancies reserved for Persons with benchmark disability category. Of them, as many as 12 vacancies will be filled by candidates of blindness and low vision, seven vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing; 10 vacancies for locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy; and nine vacancies will be filled from candidates of multiple disabilities.

UPSC CSE 2024 results highlights

Last year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Exam (CSE) final results on April 22, and the topper was Shakti Dubey. In an interview with The Indian Express, she shared her UPSC CSE journey.

Except for last year, when Aditya Srivastava topped the exams, women have in recent years topped the civil services exams, widely considered among the toughest of competitive examinations. In 2024, three of the top five are women — Dubey is followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Shah Margi Chirag at Rank 4. Dongre Archit Parag is at Rank 3, and Akash Garg is at Rank 5.

Story continues below this ad

Of the top 25, 14 are men, and 11 are women. Of the 1,009 candidates recommended by the UPSC to various services, 725 are men and 284 women.

The selection process comprises three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final merit list is prepared based on the candidates’ performance across all three stages.