UPSC CSE provisional answer key to be released after prelims: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The selection process comprises three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final merit list is prepared based on the candidates’ performance across all three stages. (Image: AI Generated)

The Union Public Service Commission will begin releasing provisional answer keys on its official website after conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a query in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the move follows compliance with a Supreme Court judgement. The new process will be implemented from the 2026 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination onwards and will apply to all structured examinations conducted by the UPSC.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages—preliminary, mains, and interview—to recruit candidates for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.