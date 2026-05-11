UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Cards 2026: How many days before exam does UPSC release hall tickets?

All those candidates who have applied for the examination can download their respective hall tickets from the official website — upsc.gov.in. (representative image/express photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit cards this week. Candidates who have registered for the preliminary round of examination will be able to download their e-admit cards using their registration ID or roll number once the link is activated.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24, across examination centres nationwide. The preliminary examination is the first stage of the recruitment process for services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B posts under the Government of India.

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