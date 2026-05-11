UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Cards 2026: How many days before exam does UPSC release hall tickets?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit cards this week. Candidates who have registered for the preliminary round of examination will be able to download their e-admit cards using their registration ID or roll number once the link is activated.
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24, across examination centres nationwide. The preliminary examination is the first stage of the recruitment process for services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B posts under the Government of India.
Read | UPSC Prelims 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 20 Reports and Indices that aspirants shouldn’t miss
Over the past few years, UPSC has released the admit cards around 10 days before the examination date. However, the timeline has varied each year slightly depending on the examination schedule and administrative circumstances. In the previous session, for instance, the commission released the prelims admit card on May 13, just 12 days before the examination scheduled on May 25. Here’s a year-on-year overview.
|Year
|Admit card release date
|Exam date
|Gap before exam
|2025
|May 13, 2025
|May 25, 2025
|12 Days
|2024
|June 7, 2024
|June 16, 2024
|9 Days
|2023
|May 8, 2023
|May 28, 2023
|20 Days
|2022
|May 10, 2022
|June 5, 2022
|26 Days
|2021
|September 16, 2021
|October 10, 2021
|24 Days
|2020
|September 1, 2020
|October 4, 2020
|33 Days
The shortest gap in recent years was seen in 2024, when the admit card was issued just nine days before the examination, while the longest gap was recorded in 2020 due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. UPSC does not send physical hall tickets by post, and candidates must download them online from the official websites.
The 2020 and 2021 examination cycles were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the exams being conducted in October and the admit cards being released in September. In regular years, however, UPSC has generally followed a May schedule for releasing prelims admit cards.
Once released, the e-admit card will carry important details such as the examination centre, reporting time, roll number, and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC websites for updates regarding the release of the hall ticket.