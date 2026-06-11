UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Civil Services Prelims results expected this week

UPSC CSE result live: When and where to check result (Image: Screengrab of official website/ representative)

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) result 2026 by June 15 on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results using their application number and other login credentials.

The exam was conducted on May 24, 2026, across the country. Around 8,19,372 students had registered for the exam for approximately 933 vacancies. The exam was conducted offline in two shifts in an OMR-based format. The General Studies Paper I took place in the morning from 9:30 am the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II was held in the afternoon. It was held across 2,072 exam centres in 83 cities.

Story continues below this ad For the first time, the provisional answer key for the exam was released on May 28, only four days after the exam. Until now, UPSC has been releasing the answer key after the announcement of final results, almost a year after Prelims. Out of the 100 questions, one had been dropped in the provisional key. Around 5.49 lakh students had taken the exam, 67 per cent of the total 8.19 lakh who had registered. However, the number of registrations and appeared students was lower than that of last year. Last year, 9.5 lakh students had applied for the exam, and 5.8 lakh of them had appeared. Live Updates Jun 11, 2026 11:35 AM IST UPSC Civil Service Prelims Results 2026 LIVE: UPSC released provisional answer key on May 28, four days after the exam, a first in UPSC's history For the first time, UPSC released a provisional answer key for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on May 28, 2026, just four days after the examination. Until 2026, UPSC had followed the practice of releasing the answer key only after the final results of Prelims, approximately a year after the exam was held. The earlier release of the provisional key allows candidates to assess their performance before the result is officially declared. In the provisional key, one out of 100 questions in GS Paper 1 has been dropped. Jun 11, 2026 11:32 AM IST UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2026 LIVE: Registration and turnout down from last year, 9.5 lakh had applied in 2025 The 2026 cycle saw lower registration and attendance compared to the previous year. In 2025, a total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims and 5,76,793 appeared for the exam. This year, 8,19,372 registered and approximately 5.49 lakh appeared. The drop in both registration and turnout is notable, given that the number of notified vacancies for 2026 at 933 is also lower than the 1,087 vacancies announced for the 2025 cycle. Both registration and appearance figures for 2026 are the lowest in the past two years. Jun 11, 2026 11:30 AM IST UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2026 LIVE: Result expected by June 15 on upsc.gov.in, 8.19 lakh had registered for 933 vacancies The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 result by June 15, 2026, on the official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 8,19,372 candidates had registered for the examination against approximately 933 vacancies across 21 civil services. However, only around 5.49 lakh candidates, representing 67% of the registered pool, actually appeared for the exam held on May 24. The result will be published as a PDF list of qualifying roll numbers, without individual scores. Around 5.49 lakh students had taken the exam, 67 per cent of the total 8.19 lakh who had applied (Representative Image/AI) With 70,885 students taking the exam across 144 exam locations, Delhi emerged as the biggest UPSC Prelims 2026 examination hub. According to UPSC data, Patna recorded 39,147 candidates across 79 locations, while Hyderabad recorded 44,209 candidates at 100 centers. Kargil had the least number of aspirants; 98 candidates appeared at the only examination centre in the district. Teachers and students reported that the GS paper was more difficult and lengthy than the CSE Prelims 2025 exam. Economy (19 questions), Environment (11), Geography (13), History & Art & Culture (20), Polity & Governance (8), Science & Technology (18), and Miscellaneous (11) were all included in this year's first paper. However, educators say that the CSAT was unusual but not challenging. Many applicants may have been taken aback by the paper's introduction of a few unusual and unique pattern questions, but overall, it was still relatively manageable for candidates who were well-prepared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd