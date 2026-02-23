UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 registration closes tomorrow at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 registration deadline: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to close the registration window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination tomorrow at 6 pm. Candidates can submit their applications on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The notification for both examinations was issued on February 4, 2026, and the online application process began the same day.

As per the notification, the Civil Services Examination 2026 will be conducted to fill 933 vacancies under the Central Government. Recruitment to both CSE and IFS will be carried out through a common preliminary examination.