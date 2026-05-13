UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 answer key released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 13 released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam answer keys for the 2025 exams. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE 2025 prelims will be able to download the answer keys from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. This would be the last time that the Commission has released the answer keys after the completion of the complete exam cycle. From the 2026 session, UPSC will begin releasing provisional answer keys on its official website after conducting the CSE Preliminary exams.

While the UPSC CSE 2025 prelims exam was conducted on May 25 last year, the CSE mains UPSC exam was held from August 22 to August 31. Candidates cleared the mains were called for an interview and personality test round. The UPSC CSE 2025 interviews or the personality tests were held from January to April, 2026. The UPSC CSE 2025 result was declared on March 6, 2026.