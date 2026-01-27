UPSC CSE Notification 2026: When was the registration started in the last 5 years?

Earlier, as per the tentative schedule, the notification was scheduled for release on January 14; however, due to some 'administrative' reasons, the Commission did not issue the notice. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representatioanl)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will likely issue the notification for the Civil Services Examination this week. Earlier, as per the tentative schedule, the notification was scheduled for release on January 14; however, due to some ‘administrative’ reasons, the Commission did not issue the notice.

Once the recruitment notification is out, it will aim to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services. Applications will be accepted online via the official UPSC portal — upsc.gov.in. Here is a table showing when UPSC released the notification in the last five years.