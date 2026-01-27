UPSC CSE Notification 2026: When was the registration started in the last 5 years?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will likely issue the notification for the Civil Services Examination this week. Earlier, as per the tentative schedule, the notification was scheduled for release on January 14; however, due to some ‘administrative’ reasons, the Commission did not issue the notice.
Once the recruitment notification is out, it will aim to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services. Applications will be accepted online via the official UPSC portal — upsc.gov.in. Here is a table showing when UPSC released the notification in the last five years.
|Year
|Date of notification
|2025
|January 22
|2024
|February 14
|2023
|February 1
|2022
|February 2
|2021
|March 4 (Affected due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
According to the tentative schedule released earlier, the Civil Services (Prelims) 2026 will be held on May 24, 2026, and the Main exam will begin from August 21, 2026. Once the notification is issued, it will have comprehensive details on vacancies, eligibility criteria, exam dates, syllabus, and the selection procedure. The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview.
The Department of Personnel and Training, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has unveiled the revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026. Following consultations with state governments, the central government has revised the framework governing cadre allocation for the All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).
The policy, which replaces the system in place since 2017, introduces a new grouping structure that does away with the earlier zonal arrangement, redefining how successful UPSC candidates are assigned to the IAS, IPS, and IFoS.
The revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy will operate through a rotational cycle system, covering 25 states and joint cadres, with each cycle accommodating 25 candidates in merit order. If multiple aspirants fall within the same cycle, priority will go to the candidate with the higher rank, while others will be moved to subsequent cycles. The government believes the revised system will advance its broader goals of fairness and administrative efficiency across the all-India services.
