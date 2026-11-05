UPSC CSE Mains Result Date 2026: Result expected in November, check past trends

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to publish the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026 result in November. However, the Commission has not announced an official result date yet. All those who appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 examination will be able to check the result on the official website, upsc.gov.in, once it is declared.
The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates had qualified for the written examination after clearing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination.
As per the past trend, the CSE result for the written examination is generally out around 10 to 11 weeks after the last paper.
Read | For UPSC CSE preparation/ study material, check IE UPSC section
In 2025, the Civil Services Mains examination concluded on August 31, and the result was declared on November 11. In 2024, the examination ended on September 29, with the result announced on December 9.
Based on this trend, candidates may expect the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 result by mid-November.
How to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026
Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the result:
Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the ‘Written Results’ section.
Step 3. Look for the link titled ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026’.
Step 4. Open the result PDF.
Step 5. Use the search function to check your roll number.
Step 6. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
Candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for the Personality Test or interview, which carries 275 marks.
The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Mains written examination and the Personality Test. The written examination carries 1,750 marks, taking the total marks for the final selection to 2,025.
Candidates shortlisted for the interview have to update their application details and submit the prescribed documents within the timeline notified by UPSC. The Commission will release the interview schedule and e-summon letters separately.