UPSC CSE Mains Result Date 2026: Result expected in November, check past trends

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to publish the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026 result in November. However, the Commission has not announced an official result date yet. All those who appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 examination will be able to check the result on the official website, upsc.gov.in, once it is declared.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was conducted from August 21 to 30, 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates had qualified for the written examination after clearing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

As per the past trend, the CSE result for the written examination is generally out around 10 to 11 weeks after the last paper.