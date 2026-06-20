UPSC CSE Mains 2026: DAF application window opens; last date June 28

While the examination fee has been set at Rs 200, female candidates and applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories have been exempted from this payment (Representative Image/AI)

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the Detailed Application Form (DAF) window for candidates who have cleared the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 and are now eligible to appear for the Main Examination. Shortlisted candidates can complete the application process through the official UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in from June 19 to June 28, 2026.

The roll number-wise result of Prelims was announced on June 15, and the name-wise list was released on June 17. A total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for CSE Main against 1,016 vacancies notified for this year’s cycle.

This special window allows candidates to submit the application form, pay the requisite examination fee, update scribe details (where applicable), and submit requirements for assistive devices and large-font question papers for candidates with benchmark disabilities. Candidates are also required to submit their cadre preferences during this period.