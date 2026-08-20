UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Candidates can challenge question papers through portal from August 31

The CSE Mains 2026 is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 and August 29 to 30. (Express photo/ representational)

Candidates appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 will be able to submit representations on questions or papers through a dedicated Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) after the examination, the Commission informed in a press note.

The portal will remain open for five days, from August 31 to September 4, allowing candidates to submit representations regarding questions or papers of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026.

Read | UPSC CSE Mains 2026 starts tomorrow; carry 2 recent passport-sized photographs

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 23 and August 29 to 30.

Further, UPSC clarified that representations regarding the question papers will be accepted only through the designated portal. Submissions made through any other mode or after the September 4 deadline will not be accepted.