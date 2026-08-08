UPSC CSE Hindi-medium candidates: 10 recommended for IAS, IPS in 2021; figure fell to 5 in 2024

Only 10 candidates who wrote the UPSC Civil Services Examination Main in Hindi or Maithili were recommended for the IAS and IPS positions in 2021, according to data shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha. The number rose to 27 in 2022 before declining to 14 in 2023 and five in 2024.
The data was provided by the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question by MP Sanjay Yadav on candidates appearing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) in Hindi and other regional languages.
According to the reply, the number of candidates who wrote the CSE Main examination in Hindi and other languages listed in the Eighth Schedule and were finally recommended for the IAS and IPS was:
|CSE year
|Candidates recommended for IAS/IPS
|2021
|10
|2022
|27
|2023
|14
|2024
|5
|CSE year
|Written
|Qualified
|2021
|538
|26
|2022
|587
|71
|2023
|599
|57
|2024
|1,133
|50
The minister’s reply also included data on candidates who appeared in and qualified in the CSE Main examination while writing it in Hindi and other languages listed in the Eighth Schedule. The government reported 538 such candidates in 2021, 587 in 2022, 599 in 2023 and 1,133 in 2024. Of these, 26 candidates qualified in 2021, 71 in 2022, 57 in 2023 and 50 in 2024.
The Centre, however, did not provide a language-wise breakup for the CSE preliminary examination. It said it is a medium-neutral examination, as the test booklet/question paper is provided bilingually in English and Hindi and candidates mark their responses on an OMR sheet.
The figures were provided in response to questions on the number of candidates appearing in Hindi and other regional languages in the Civil Services Examination since 2021.
The government also provided year-wise data on candidates from Bihar who were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The number increased from 54 in 2021 to 63 in 2022 and 82 in 2023, before falling to 72 in 2024.