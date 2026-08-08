UPSC CSE Hindi-medium candidates: 10 recommended for IAS, IPS in 2021; figure fell to 5 in 2024

Only 10 candidates who wrote the UPSC Civil Services Examination Main in Hindi or Maithili were recommended for the IAS and IPS positions in 2021, according to data shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha. The number rose to 27 in 2022 before declining to 14 in 2023 and five in 2024.

The data was provided by the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question by MP Sanjay Yadav on candidates appearing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) in Hindi and other regional languages.

According to the reply, the number of candidates who wrote the CSE Main examination in Hindi and other languages listed in the Eighth Schedule and were finally recommended for the IAS and IPS was: