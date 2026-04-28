UPSC CSAT: Panel flags disadvantage for non‑science CSE students, seeks review of aptitude paper

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A Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to undertake a comprehensive review of the Civil Services Aptitude Test, commonly known as CSAT, saying the paper poses challenges for candidates from non-science and non-quantitative academic backgrounds.
Headed by Brij Lal, who is a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha and has been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, the committee noted that the Commission should undertake a review to rationalise the CSAT component, including its syllabus and level of difficulty, to assess its impact across different academic backgrounds.
The recommendation was made in the 160th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. The report was presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, and was simultaneously laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on the same date.
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The committee said in its report that the quantitative and analytical orientation of the CSAT paper may pose challenges for candidates from non-science and non-quantitative academic backgrounds, especially those from remote and underserved regions with limited access to specialised preparatory support.
The panel noted that the objective of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) has historically been to attract talent from diverse academic disciplines and said the design and level of the CSAT paper may warrant review to ensure a level playing field.
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The committee said it recognises the importance of assessing analytical ability, comprehension, and decision-making skills in prospective civil servants. At the same time, it said the preliminary examination should ensure equal opportunity for candidates from all academic streams.
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The committee further asked that the review be supported by empirical analysis of candidate performance patterns. The committee did not recommend the abolition of the paper. Its recommendation is for a review and rationalisation of the syllabus and difficulty level.
CSAT was introduced as Paper 2 of the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination in 2011. It carries 200 marks. Candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent — 66 out of 200 — to qualify. If a candidate fails to clear this threshold, their General Studies Paper One is not evaluated. The paper is qualifying in nature, and its marks are not counted in the final merit list. For more information on the exam pattern, marking scheme, and CSE 2025 results, aspirants can check education.indianexpress.com.
The committee also separately flagged a pattern of delayed reform implementation by UPSC. It noted that recommendations made by the Baswan Committee on Civil Services Examination reforms — which covered age limits, syllabus, question design, and mode of examination — remain under examination in the Department of Personnel and Training. As stated in the report, UPSC told the committee that it does not appear feasible to spell out any specific timeline for the implementation of those reforms.
The committee said that prolonged consideration without indicative timelines may delay necessary reforms in the national recruitment process and asked for a structured and phased implementation roadmap. UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026.