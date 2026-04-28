UPSC CSAT: Panel flags disadvantage for non‑science CSE students, seeks review of aptitude paper

The report was presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, and was simultaneously laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on the same date. (Image: AI Generated)

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to undertake a comprehensive review of the Civil Services Aptitude Test, commonly known as CSAT, saying the paper poses challenges for candidates from non-science and non-quantitative academic backgrounds.

Headed by Brij Lal, who is a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha and has been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, the committee noted that the Commission should undertake a review to rationalise the CSAT component, including its syllabus and level of difficulty, to assess its impact across different academic backgrounds.

The recommendation was made in the 160th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. The report was presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, and was simultaneously laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on the same date.