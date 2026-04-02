UPSC CSE: CSAT barrier to diversity, should be abolished or rationalised, says BJP MP

The selection process comprises three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The final merit list is prepared based on the candidates’ performance across all three stages. (Image: AI Generated)

BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday demanded the abolition or rationalisation of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), saying it has skewed representation in the civil services and acts as a barrier to diversity.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Lal said the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, scheduled for the 24th of next month, comprises two papers: “ General Studies Paper I (GS-1) and the CSAT (GS-2).

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While GS-1 carries 200 marks with 100 questions and a negative marking of 0.66 per wrong answer, the CSAT also carries 200 marks with 80 questions and a negative marking of 0.833 per wrong answer, he said.