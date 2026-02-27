UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 registration closes today at upsconline.nic.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 registration deadline: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is set to conclude the online registration process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 today, February 27, at 6 pm. Candidates can submit their application forms on the official portal — upsconline.nic.in.
The Commission had earlier extended the last date after many applicants reported technical glitches and slow website response due to heavy traffic close to the previous deadline. The extension also covers the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026.
To be eligible, an applicant is required to have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 21 to 32 years. Age relaxation will be given to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.
Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR), if not done earlier
Step 3: Log in with registered credentials
Step 4: Fill in personal and academic details
Step 5: Upload photograph and signature
Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable
Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
The Commission has also stated that officers already appointed to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service or Indian Foreign Service through a previous examination and currently in service cannot appear again unless they resign from their allotted service.
Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Log in using your OTR ID and password
Step 3: Click on the ‘View Application Status’ link
Step 4: Check the submitted form details
Step 5: Download or print the confirmation page for future reference
UPSC will fill 933 vacancies in various Central government services through CSE 2026. The selection process will have three stages — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test. Candidates must clear each stage to move ahead in the recruitment process.