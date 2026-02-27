UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 registration closes today at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC likely to implement biometric authentication from June (Representative image/ Express photo)

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 registration deadline: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is set to conclude the online registration process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 today, February 27, at 6 pm. Candidates can submit their application forms on the official portal — upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission had earlier extended the last date after many applicants reported technical glitches and slow website response due to heavy traffic close to the previous deadline. The extension also covers the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026.

To be eligible, an applicant is required to have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 21 to 32 years. Age relaxation will be given to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.