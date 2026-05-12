UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Commission will release hall tickets at upsconline.gov.in

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Where and how to download (Screengrab from official website)

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to publish the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit cards this week. Once released, candidates registered for UPSC Prelims 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites at at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

In order to download their e-admit cards online using their registration ID or roll number along with date of birth credentials.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | How many days before exam does UPSC release hall tickets? While the Commission has not yet officially announced the exact admit card release date, previous UPSC trends suggest that the hall tickets are usually issued around 10 to 15 days before the examination. Last year as well, the admit cards were released in the second week of May ahead of the prelims examination. The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026 across several centres in the country. The preliminary examination is the first stage of the recruitment process for the all India-services including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B central services. The UPSC prelims examination will be conducted in two shifts in offline OMR-based mode. General Studies Paper I is expected to be held in the morning session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II in the afternoon. Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Live Updates UPSC Admit Cards 2026 (AI Generated Image) UPSC CSE 2026 Prelims Admit Card LIVE Updates: Once released, candidates can download the admit card by visiting the UPSC portal, clicking on the “e-Admit Card for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026” link, and logging in using their registration details. The hall ticket will contain important details including examination centre, reporting time, roll number, exam-day instructions, and candidate particulars. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official UPSC websites for the latest updates regarding the admit card release.

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