UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Live Updates: Commission likely to announce list of recommended candidates, results this week

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2026 Live Updates: Selected candidates list, toppers and more

UPSC CSE 2025 Notification Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2025 soon. With all three stages — preliminary, main, and personality test — now completed, candidates across the country are awaiting the final merit list.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the Commission’s official websites at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ| UPSC CSE Date and Time: When will the commission announce list of selected candidates? The examination process began with the prelims held on May 25, 2025. The main examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The final stage, the personality test or interview, concluded on February 27, 2026. As per past trends, UPSC usually declares the final result within about a week after the interviews end. This has raised expectations that the result may be released shortly. In previous cycles, the timeline has followed a similar pattern. For the 2024 cycle, interviews ended on April 17, 2025, and the final result was declared on April 22. In 2023, the interviews concluded on April 9, 2024, and the result was announced on April 16. In 2022, the interviews ended on May 18, 2023, and the result was published on May 23. The 2025 cycle appears to be following the same trajectory. The UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 will be released in PDF format on the official website under the 'Final Result' section. The document will list the names and roll numbers of recommended candidates in order of merit. UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2026: After the merit list is declared, selected candidates move to the next stage, including cadre allocation and appointment formalities. The marks of recommended and non-recommended candidates are usually published separately after the final result is announced.

