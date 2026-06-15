UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Results Out: 13343 candidates qualify for Mains

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, held on May 24, with 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Civil Services (Main) Examination and 1,046 candidates shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Main Examination. For more information on toppers’ scores and DAF formalities, check here.
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The shortlisted candidates have qualified provisionally and must complete several mandatory formalities to appear for the next stage of the examinations.
For the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026, candidates will be able to submit or update their details through an online window available from June 19 to June 28, 2026. The process includes payment of the examination fee of Rs 200, submission or updating of scribe and assistive device details, opting for question papers in large font, and filling cadre preferences.
Similarly, candidates shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2026 will also be required to complete these formalities through an online window, the dates for which will be announced separately by the commission.
Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempted from payment of the examination fee.
UPSC has made it mandatory for all qualified candidates to log in to the online portal and update or reconfirm their details to enable generation of e-Admit Cards. Candidates who fail to submit their application forms during the stipulated period will not be permitted to participate in the subsequent stages of the examinations.
The commission clarified that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents and have no new information to furnish must log in and submit the application after verifying their details.
The marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 will be uploaded on the UPSC website only after the entire examination process for both the Civil Services Examination and the Indian Forest Service Examination is completed and final results are declared.
This year, UPSC shortlisted 13,343 candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination against 1,016 notified vacancies. In comparison, 14,161 candidates had qualified for the Main examination in 2025 against 1,087 vacancies.
For the Indian Forest Service Examination, 1,046 candidates have qualified for the Main stage against 80 notified vacancies in 2026. Last year, 2,116 candidates were shortlisted against 150 vacancies.
The result of one candidate bearing Roll Number 6300119 for the Indian Forest Service Examination has been withheld pending the final outcome of an ongoing court case.
Candidates seeking clarification regarding the examination results may contact the UPSC Call Centre on 011-40303444 or 24041001 between 9 am and 8 pm.