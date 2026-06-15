UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Results Out: 13343 candidates qualify for Mains

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, held on May 24, with 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Civil Services (Main) Examination and 1,046 candidates shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Main Examination. For more information on toppers’ scores and DAF formalities, check here.

Live Updates | UPSC CSE Prelims results out: What’s next?

The shortlisted candidates have qualified provisionally and must complete several mandatory formalities to appear for the next stage of the examinations.

For the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026, candidates will be able to submit or update their details through an online window available from June 19 to June 28, 2026. The process includes payment of the examination fee of Rs 200, submission or updating of scribe and assistive device details, opting for question papers in large font, and filling cadre preferences.