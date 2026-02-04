UPSC releases CSE 2026 notification; 933 vacancies announced at upsconline.nic.in

Candidates can submit their applications online via the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 08:09 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Notification 2026 IssuedUPSC Civil Services Notification 2026 Issued (Representational Image)
UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the civil services examination (CSE) 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online via the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24. This nationwide recruitment aims to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services.

According to the notice, as many as 933 vacancies will be filled as part of the UPSC CSE 2026 recruitment. Last year, the commission had offered 979 vacancies for CSE. In 2024, as many as 1,105 vacancies were filled.

The number of total vacancies to be filled through the examination also includes 33 vacancies reserved for Persons with benchmark disability category. Of them, as many as seven vacancies will be filled by candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing; eight vacancies for locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy; and seven vacancies will be filled from candidates of multiple disabilities.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026

The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview. The Civil Services (Prelims) 2026 will be held on May 24, and the Main exam will begin from August 21, 2026.

Also Read | Unseen Barrier: Less than 40% of UPSC CSE candidates were women in over 20 years

Eligibility

–A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years

–Candidates belonging to either the SC or the ST or the OBC category who are also covered under any other clauses of para 3(II)(2) above, viz. those coming under the category of Ex-servicemen or PwBD, will be eligible for a grant of cumulative age-relaxation under both categories.

How to apply

UPSC CSE aspirants must ensure they submit their applications within the stipulated deadline at the official website. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.gov.in. Candidates have to register first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, followed by application submission. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightaway to fill out the online application for the examination and read the notification.

Attempts allowed category-wise

There are age and attempt limits.  A general category (UR), a candidate can give 6 attempts, while an OBC and a PwBD aspirant are allowed to give 9 attempts. On the other hand, SC and ST are allowed to give unlimited attempts for the UPSC CSE.

What are the posts for the exam?

The below table lists the various posts admitted through the civil services examination, along with their respective groups:

Post Group
Indian Administrative Service
Indian Foreign Service
Indian Police Service
Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), Group ‘A’ Group ‘A’
Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III) Group ‘A’
Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade) Group ‘B’
Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service Group ‘B’
Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service Group ‘B’
Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’ Group ‘B’
Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’ Group ‘B’

Additionally, the interview process for UPSC CSE 2025 is ongoing in two phases at the Union Public Service Commission headquarters in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The interview and personality test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

 

