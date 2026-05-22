UPSC CSE 2026 prelims on May 24: Black ballpoint pen, watches – checklist for exam day

UPSC Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 on May 24 across centres nationwide. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions mentioned on the UPSC CSE e-admit card to avoid any last-minute issues at the examination venue. Aspirants should also verify the details, including the name, photograph, and QR code, on the admit card in advance.

According to the instructions issued by UPSC, candidates must carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with the original photo identity card mentioned in the admit card to enter the examination hall. The commission has also warned that entry to the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. For the forenoon session, gates will close at 9 am, while for the afternoon session, entry will close at 2 pm.