UPSC CSE 2026 prelims on May 24: Black ballpoint pen, watches – checklist for exam day

UPSC Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 on May 24 across centres nationwide. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions mentioned on the UPSC CSE e-admit card to avoid any last-minute issues at the examination venue. Aspirants should also verify the details, including the name, photograph, and QR code, on the admit card in advance.
According to the instructions issued by UPSC, candidates must carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with the original photo identity card mentioned in the admit card to enter the examination hall. The commission has also warned that entry to the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. For the forenoon session, gates will close at 9 am, while for the afternoon session, entry will close at 2 pm.
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– Printed e-Admit Card
– Original photo ID card mentioned in the admit card
– Black ballpoint pen
– Pencil
– Identity proof
– Water in a transparent bottle
– Passport-size photographs, if applicable
Candidates whose photographs on the admit card are unclear must bring a photo ID and two passport-size photographs with an undertaking for each session.
– Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue well in advance for frisking and identity verification.
– Appearing at any examination venue other than the one mentioned in the admit card will not be permitted.
– The candidature of all candidates is provisional.
– Mobile phones, even in switched-off mode, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, cameras, pagers, pen drives, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.
– Candidates are allowed to wear only normal or simple wrist watches. Smart watches or watches with communication features are banned.
– Bags, luggage, valuables, and costly items are not allowed inside the venue. UPSC said the commission will not be responsible for the loss of any belongings.
– Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as there may not be arrangements available at the venue for safekeeping.
– Answers marked using any pen other than a black ballpoint pen will not be evaluated.
– Negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers in both question papers.
– Candidates using their own scribes will be permitted only if they have been issued a separate e-Admit Card for the scribe.
– UPSC has advised candidates to visit and confirm the location of their examination centre at least one day before the exam.
– If a candidate has changed their name after matriculation, they must carry a government-issued photo ID in the changed name. Failure to do so may lead to denial of entry into the examination premises.
Candidates must preserve the admit card till the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2026 are declared. In a first, the Commission will be releasing the UPSC CSE prelims provisional answer keys after the exam get over.