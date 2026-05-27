UPSC releases CSE 2026 Prelims answer key before final result for first time

In its first, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today issued the CSE Prelims 2026 answer key for the Civil Services Examination (CSE). Prelims were held on May 24, in two shifts across the country for recruitment to services including IAS, IFS, and IPS. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

As the answer key is released, the candidates can raise objections through a dedicated Question Paper Representation Portal. Candidates submitting challenges would also be required to include supporting evidence and explanations for their respective claims. Subject matter experts will then review these representations before the preparation of the final answer key.

The UPSC said the examination was held at 2,072 venues across 83 cities, with 67% of the 8.19 lakh candidates who had signed up for the exam appearing for it on Sunday. The number of candidates who had signed up for the exam, as well as those who appeared, was lower this year than last year’s 9.5 lakh applicants and 5.8 lakh exam-takers.

This reform has been seen as one of the biggest procedural changes in UPSC. Earlier, candidates had to depend upon unofficial answer keys released by the coaching centres. Early release of the provisional answer key will help candidates to assess their performance better and prepare for the Mains examination without any delay.

The final answer key, however, will continue to be released after the completion of the entire UPSC cycle. For more information on the provisional answer key, objection process and upcoming stages of the examination, candidates can refer to the official portal at upsc.gov.in.

Delhi had the highest number of candidates, with 70,885 candidates at 144 venues, followed by Hyderabad with 44,209 candidates at 100 venues and Patna with 39,147 candidates across 79 venues. Kargil in Ladakh had the lowest number of candidates at 98 candidates at one venue.

“Deployment of trained invigilatory staff and security personnel was also ensured at all centres for the orderly conduct of the examination. Mobile signal jammers were also deployed at all examination venues to ensure the fair and secure conduct of the examination,” the UPSC statement said.