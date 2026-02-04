UPSC releases CSE 2026 notification; 933 vacancies announced

This nationwide recruitment aims to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services. Applications will be accepted online via the official UPSC portal — upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 4 released the notification for the civil services examination (CSE) 2026. Applications will be accepted online via the official UPSC portal — upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24. This nationwide recruitment aims to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services.

As many as 933 vacancies will be filled as part of the UPSC CSE 2026 recruitment. Last year, the commission had offered 979 vacancies for CSE. In 2024, as many as 1,105 vacancies were filled.

The number of total vacancies to be filled through the examination also includes 33 vacancies reserved for Persons with benchmark disability category. Of them, as many as seven vacancies will be filled by candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing; eight vacancies for locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy; and seven vacancies will be filled by candidates of multiple disabilities.