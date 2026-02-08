UPSC CSE 2026: Commission extends call centre operation facility for aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the call centre operation for CSE aspirants. The extension aims to provide enhanced support and guidance to aspirants, ensuring greater ease and convenience during the ongoing application process.

ALSO READ| UPSC limits attempts for candidates clearing CSE: What’s new

The call centre will remain open every day—including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays—until the application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2026 concludes. It will operate in two shifts, from 7 am to 9 pm, ensuring that candidates can access assistance beyond standard working hours.

Also Read | 5 Major Changes Announced by UPSC