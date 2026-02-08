UPSC CSE 2026: Commission extends call centre operation facility for aspirants

The call centre will remain open every day—including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays—until the application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2026 concludes

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 10:06 AM IST
UPSC CSE 2026 revised notification, UPSC official notification errors corrected, UPSC 933 vacancies,UPSC CSE 2026: Commission extends call centre operation for aspirants (File photo)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the call centre operation for CSE aspirants. The extension aims to provide enhanced support and guidance to aspirants, ensuring greater ease and convenience during the ongoing application process.

The call centre will remain open every day—including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays—until the application process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2026 concludes. It will operate in two shifts, from 7 am to 9 pm, ensuring that candidates can access assistance beyond standard working hours.

UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said, “The extended call centre operations are part of a series of measures being undertaken to support aspirants. These steps are aimed at facilitating aspirants and ensuring that all necessary support mechanisms are in place.”

Furthermore, the capacity of the call centre has been doubled to substantially reduce waiting times for applicants seeking guidance on the application process or examination-related queries. This initiative aims to enhance communication with candidates, ensure faster resolution of concerns, and provide uninterrupted support during this critical stage of the examination cycle. It underscores the Commission’s ongoing commitment to building an examination system that is efficient, responsive, and student-focused.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the civil services examination (CSE) 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online via the official UPSC portal at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24. This nationwide recruitment aims to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services.

According to the notice, as many as 933 vacancies will be filled as part of the UPSC CSE 2026 recruitment. Last year, the commission had offered 979 vacancies for CSE. In 2024, as many as 1,105 vacancies were filled.

The number of total vacancies to be filled through the examination also includes 33 vacancies reserved for Persons with benchmark disability category. Of them, as many as seven vacancies will be filled by candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing; eight vacancies for locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy, and seven vacancies will be filled by candidates of multiple disabilities.

 

