The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. The Personality Tests (interviews) will commence on December 7, 2026, and continue until February 12, 2027.

According to the official notification dated November 17, the interview schedule covers 2,526 candidates who qualified for the Personality Test after clearing the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. The UPSC had declared the CSE Main 2026 result on November 5.

The commission has published the roll numbers, interview dates and sessions of the shortlisted candidates in a 103-page PDF available on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

The interviews will be conducted in two sessions:

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– Forenoon session: Candidates must report at 9 am.

– Afternoon session: Candidates must report at 1 pm.