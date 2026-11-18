The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. The Personality Tests (interviews) will commence on December 7, 2026, and continue until February 12, 2027.
According to the official notification dated November 17, the interview schedule covers 2,526 candidates who qualified for the Personality Test after clearing the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. The UPSC had declared the CSE Main 2026 result on November 5.
The commission has published the roll numbers, interview dates and sessions of the shortlisted candidates in a 103-page PDF available on its official website, upsc.gov.in.
The interviews will be conducted in two sessions:
– Forenoon session: Candidates must report at 9 am.
– Afternoon session: Candidates must report at 1 pm.
The interview schedule begins on December 7, 2026, and concludes on February 12, 2027. Candidates can check their allotted date and session by searching for their roll number in the official PDF.
UPSC CSE 2026: Important instructions for candidates
The commission has asked all shortlisted candidates to fill in or update and submit the requisite details online through the UPSC website between November 11 and November 25, 2026, up to 6 pm.
The UPSC has clarified that candidates who fail to submit the required details within the prescribed deadline will not be issued an e-Summon letter and will not be permitted to appear for the Personality Test.
The e-Summon letters for eligible candidates will be made available shortly on the UPSC website and the UPSC online portal, upsconline.nic.in.
The Commission has also stated that requests for changes in the interview date or time allotted to candidates will ordinarily not be entertained.
Candidates appearing for the UPSC Personality Test will be eligible for reimbursement of travelling expenses. The reimbursement will be restricted to second-class or sleeper-class train fare by Mail or Express trains.
Candidates travelling by other modes or classes will have their claims processed according to the applicable government rules and UPSC guidelines. They will also be required to submit printouts of both onward and return journey tickets, along with the prescribed travel allowance claim form, duly filled in duplicate.
Candidates are advised to download and check the official interview schedule carefully and keep track of further updates regarding their e-Summon letters.