UPSC CSE 2026: Drop in number of vacancies

Aspirants who wish to appear in the CSE examination can check and download the full notification from the official website: upsc.gov.in. (Image: AI Generated)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 5 released the notification for the recruitment cycle 2026-2027. This year, the total vacancies is 933 which is less than previous year. Aspirants who wish to appear in the civil services examination can check and download the full notification from the official website: upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is February 24.

This nationwide recruitment aims to select candidates for positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services.

Read | What’s new in UPSC CSE 2026

Here is a look at the past few years’ vacancies released by the Commission.