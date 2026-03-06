UPSC topper’s parents on formula for success: ‘Skipped all family events, had fixed schedule for meals and sleep’

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
Mar 6, 2026
Anuj Agnihotri, a 26-year-old from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2025.

An alumnus of AIIMS Jodhpur, Anuj has been preparing for the civil services since he graduated. This was his third attempt. In 2023, he was selected for DANICS, the civil services for Union Territories.

Krishna Bihari Agnihotri, his father, is a technician at the Atomic Power Station in Rawatbhata. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the family settled in Rajasthan in 1964.

“We have been focused on the academic journey of our children since childhood. After MBBS, he told us that he wanted to prepare further, so we supported him. I have an elder son, who pursued an MBA and settled in Hyderabad. We just want our children to succeed and have a good life ahead,” said Krishna.

He said that the credit for their success should go to their mother, Manju Agnihotri, who made several sacrifices for their future.

Manju told The Indian Express, “We would never attend family gatherings to avoid any disturbance to our children’s lives. We set a timetable for their breakfast, lunch and sleep. We did everything, and now, with God’s grace, my son has achieved this success,” she said.

Manju said Anuj got an A grade in the class 10 boards and 98 per cent in the class 12 boards, following which he opted for medicine. With both children now settled, Manju said she wants to visit Vrindavan. “Our family members have been Krishna devotees and followers of Premanand Maharaj. I want to travel to Krishna Nagari for peace and to pray for my children’s future,” she said.

