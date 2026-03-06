UPSC topper’s parents on formula for success: ‘Skipped all family events, had fixed schedule for meals and sleep’

Anuj Agnihotri got an A grade in the class 10 boards and 98 per cent in the class 12 boards. (Image taken from Ensure IAS and Upscaled from AI)

Anuj Agnihotri, a 26-year-old from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2025.

An alumnus of AIIMS Jodhpur, Anuj has been preparing for the civil services since he graduated. This was his third attempt. In 2023, he was selected for DANICS, the civil services for Union Territories.

Krishna Bihari Agnihotri, his father, is a technician at the Atomic Power Station in Rawatbhata. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the family settled in Rajasthan in 1964.

“We have been focused on the academic journey of our children since childhood. After MBBS, he told us that he wanted to prepare further, so we supported him. I have an elder son, who pursued an MBA and settled in Hyderabad. We just want our children to succeed and have a good life ahead,” said Krishna.