UPSC 2025: Doctor Anuj Agnihotri tops CSE, meet other toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on March 6. Following a rigorous selection process — including written exams held in August 2025 and personality tests concluded in February 2026 — the Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for appointment to India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.
The UPSC merit-based list paves the way for the next generation of officers to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
Topper Anuj Agnihotri, in his mock interview with a coaching institute, revealed that he has earned his MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur.
|S.NO.
|Roll number
|Name
|1
|1131589
|Anuj Agnihotri
|2
|4000040
|Rajeshwari Suve
|3
|3512521
|Akansh Dhull
|4
|0834732
|Raghav Jhunjhunwala
|5
|0409847
|Ishan Bhatnagar
|6
|6410067
|Zinnia Aurora
|7
|0818306
|A R Rajah Mohaideen
|8
|0843487
|Pakshal Secretry
|9
|0831647
|Astha Jain
|10
|1523945
|Ujjwal Priyank
|11
|1512091
|Yashaswi Raj Vardhan
|12
|0840280
|Akshit Bhardwaj
|13
|7813999
|Aanya Sharma
|14
|5402316
|Surabhi Yadav
|15
|3507500
|Simrandeep Kaur
|16
|0867445
|Monika Srivasatva
|17
|0829589
|Chitwan Jain
|18
|5604518
|Sruthii R
|19
|0105602
|Nishar Dishant Amrutlal
|20
|6630448
|Ravi Raaz
While the Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for various positions, the final appointments are strictly contingent upon the specific number of vacancies reported by the Government for each individual service.
For the premier Indian Administrative Service (IAS), there are 180 total vacancies available, which are distributed as 74 for the General category, 47 for OBC, 28 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for the ST category.
|SERVICES
|GEN
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|I.A.S.
|74
|18
|47
|28
|13
|180
|I.F.S.
|22
|06
|15
|08
|04
|55
|I.P.S.
|60
|15
|42
|22
|11
|150
|Central Services Group ‘A’
|211
|48
|141
|73
|34
|507
|Group ‘B’ Services
|79
|17
|61
|27
|11
|195
|Total
|446
|104
|306
|158
|73
|1087*
The total of 1087 includes 42 PwBD vacancies (10 PwBD-1, 14 PwBD-2, 09 PwBD-3 & 09 PwBD-5)
Similarly, the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has a total of 55 vacancies to be filled, with a breakdown of 22 for General, 15 for OBC, 8 for SC, 6 for EWS, and 4 for the ST category. All appointments will be finalised in accordance with these availability figures and the provisions laid out in the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.
All reservation claims (EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD) made by recommended candidates remain subject to final verification by the relevant authorities, as mentions the notification. The recommendation of 348 candidates is currently provisional, while the results for 2 candidates have been withheld.
For any clarifications regarding the examination or recruitment process, candidates may visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall on campus. Assistance is available on working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person or via the following telephone numbers:
–23385271
–23381125
–23098543
Results are hosted on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Individual marks will be uploaded to the site within 15 days of the result declaration.