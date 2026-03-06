UPSC 2025: Doctor Anuj Agnihotri tops CSE, meet other toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on March 6. Following a rigorous selection process — including written exams held in August 2025 and personality tests concluded in February 2026 — the Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for appointment to India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.

The UPSC merit-based list paves the way for the next generation of officers to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Topper Anuj Agnihotri, in his mock interview with a coaching institute, revealed that he has earned his MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 – Top 20 Candidates

S.NO. Roll number Name 1 1131589 Anuj Agnihotri 2 4000040 Rajeshwari Suve 3 3512521 Akansh Dhull 4 0834732 Raghav Jhunjhunwala 5 0409847 Ishan Bhatnagar 6 6410067 Zinnia Aurora 7 0818306 A R Rajah Mohaideen 8 0843487 Pakshal Secretry 9 0831647 Astha Jain 10 1523945 Ujjwal Priyank 11 1512091 Yashaswi Raj Vardhan 12 0840280 Akshit Bhardwaj 13 7813999 Aanya Sharma 14 5402316 Surabhi Yadav 15 3507500 Simrandeep Kaur 16 0867445 Monika Srivasatva 17 0829589 Chitwan Jain 18 5604518 Sruthii R 19 0105602 Nishar Dishant Amrutlal 20 6630448 Ravi Raaz

While the Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for various positions, the final appointments are strictly contingent upon the specific number of vacancies reported by the Government for each individual service.

For the premier Indian Administrative Service (IAS), there are 180 total vacancies available, which are distributed as 74 for the General category, 47 for OBC, 28 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for the ST category.

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 74 18 47 28 13 180 I.F.S. 22 06 15 08 04 55 I.P.S. 60 15 42 22 11 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ 211 48 141 73 34 507 Group ‘B’ Services 79 17 61 27 11 195 Total 446 104 306 158 73 1087*

The total of 1087 includes 42 PwBD vacancies (10 PwBD-1, 14 PwBD-2, 09 PwBD-3 & 09 PwBD-5)

Similarly, the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has a total of 55 vacancies to be filled, with a breakdown of 22 for General, 15 for OBC, 8 for SC, 6 for EWS, and 4 for the ST category. All appointments will be finalised in accordance with these availability figures and the provisions laid out in the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.

What after results?

All reservation claims (EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD) made by recommended candidates remain subject to final verification by the relevant authorities, as mentions the notification. The recommendation of 348 candidates is currently provisional, while the results for 2 candidates have been withheld.

For any clarifications regarding the examination or recruitment process, candidates may visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall on campus. Assistance is available on working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person or via the following telephone numbers:

–23385271

–23381125

–23098543

Results are hosted on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Individual marks will be uploaded to the site within 15 days of the result declaration.