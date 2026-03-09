Akanksha vs Akanksha: UPSC makes it clear who got rank 301

The UPSC has issued a clarification after two candidates with the same name claimed they had secured rank 301 in the CSE 2025.
The row started after Bihar resident Akanksha Singh, granddaughter of slain Ranbir Sena chief Barmeshwar Mukhiya, claimed to have secured the 301st rank in the exam, ostensibly qualifying for the Indian Police Service.
The Ranbir Sena, a disbanded private upper-caste militia, was engaged in a series of caste wars in the 1990s.
As news of the results began to be reported, Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur said she had secured the 301st rank. In a statement on Monday, the UPSC made it clear that the resident of Ghazipur was correct.
“There are various media reports, wherein two candidates of the same name, i.e. Akanksha Singh, are claiming to have secured the same Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025,” the statement read.
The UPSC clarified that, as per its records, the candidate at rank 301 is Akanksha Singh (roll number 0856794), daughter of Ranjit Singh and Neelam Singh and resident of Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, UP.
Earlier, too, the Ghazipur resident had shown an admit card and an interview letter to back her claim. “I have no doubt about my result. Anyone can scan my QR code and see the result. I am not here to belittle anyone,” she had said.
The Bihar resident had, meanwhile, stuck to her stand: “I stand by my claim and want the UPSC to clarify. I have duly sat in for an interview. Let us wait for UPSC to issue the marksheet.”