Akanksha vs Akanksha: UPSC makes it clear who got rank 301

The UPSC has issued a clarification after two candidates with the same name claimed they had secured rank 301 in the CSE 2025.

The row started after Bihar resident Akanksha Singh, granddaughter of slain Ranbir Sena chief Barmeshwar Mukhiya, claimed to have secured the 301st rank in the exam, ostensibly qualifying for the Indian Police Service.

The Ranbir Sena, a disbanded private upper-caste militia, was engaged in a series of caste wars in the 1990s.

As news of the results began to be reported, Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur said she had secured the 301st rank. In a statement on Monday, the UPSC made it clear that the resident of Ghazipur was correct.