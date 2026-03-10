UPSC announces CSE 2025 prelims, mains, final cut-off

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 9 announced the cut-off marks for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 prelims, mains and interview stages. The UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary examination cut-off for the General category is 92.66 marks in the GS Paper 1.

The UPSC CSE 2025 cut-off for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is 89.34, Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 92.00, Scheduled Castes (SC) is 84.00, and Scheduled Tribes (ST) is 82.66. For candidates in the PwBD categories, the cut-offs range between 76.66 and 40.66 marks. The PwBD categories include candidates with benchmark disabilities such as locomotor disability, blindness or low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, and multiple disabilities.

UPSC, while announcing the cut-off marks, has also clarified that the CSE 2025 prelims cut-off is calculated only from GS Paper 1, while GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature and requires a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

For the Mains examination, the cut-off required to qualify for the interview stage was 739 marks for the General category, while it is 706 for EWS, 717 for OBC, 700 for SC, and 694 for ST candidates.

In the final result, which combines marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Personality Test, the final cut-off for the General category stands at 963 marks. The final cut-off is 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.

In the UPSC CSE 2025, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to services such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services. The UPSC CSE 2025 result was declared on March 6 and the marks obtained by candidates in UPSC CSE 2025 will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of the declaration of the result, meaning within March 20, the Commission said, while announcing the result.

UPSC has also explained the tie-breaking rules used when two or more candidates secure the same aggregate marks in the examination. In such cases, the candidate securing higher marks in the compulsory papers of the written examination — essay, general studies 1, general studies 2, general studies 3 and general studies 4, along with the personality test is ranked higher.