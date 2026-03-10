UPSC releases CSE 2025 final marks of recommended candidates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 10 released the marks obtained in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 by the recommended candidates. The PDF list containing the marks obtained by the selected candidates comprises the roll numbers, names, categories, marks obtained in UPSC CSE mains and marks obtained in UPSC personality test.
The Commission on March 9 announced the cut-off for UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary examination, mains and final result.
In the final result, which combines marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Personality Test, the final cut-off for the General category stands at 963 marks. The final cut-off is 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.
In the UPSC CSE 2025, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to services such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.
In cases when two or more candidates have scored the same aggregate marks in the examination, the candidate securing higher marks in the compulsory papers of the written examination — essay, general studies 1, general studies 2, general studies 3 and general studies 4) along with the personality test is ranked higher. If the tie still persists, the candidate with higher marks in the compulsory written papers alone is given preference, the Commission said, adding that if the marks remain equal even after these criteria, the candidate senior in age is ranked higher.
As per data shared by the UPSC, as many as 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 candidates actually appeared in the UPSC CSE prelims examination. A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for the UPSC CSE written (main) examination. Of them, 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination. A total of 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise one woman and four man candidates.