UPSC releases CSE 2025 final marks of recommended candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 10 released the marks obtained in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 by the recommended candidates. The PDF list containing the marks obtained by the selected candidates comprises the roll numbers, names, categories, marks obtained in UPSC CSE mains and marks obtained in UPSC personality test.

UPSC CSE 2025 Results Updates

The Commission on March 9 announced the cut-off for UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary examination, mains and final result.

In the final result, which combines marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Personality Test, the final cut-off for the General category stands at 963 marks. The final cut-off is 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.